Aaron Rodgers Informing Packers Of Decision Soon, Multiple Teams Have Trade Offers On Table

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon.

Russini is told by sources that there are multiple teams with trade offers on the table for Rodgers, but nothing can happen until the Packers allow a trade.

On Wednesday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters that he would prefer to build around Rodgers instead of trade him away for draft picks.

“Because I think we’ve got as good a shot as anybody to win a Super Bowl next year,” Gutekunst said when asked why he wouldn’t want to trade Rodgers. “He’s the MVP of the league. That’s our goal. I think we have an opportunity to do it right now. That’s why.”

Gutekunst added that he did not tell Rodgers he would trade him last year.

“That was not something I told him,” Gutekunst said. “Again, I think the whole conversation with Aaron last season before he came back was that, regardless, at the end of this past season, that we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another.”

The relationship between Rodgers and the Packers has seemingly improved over the last year.

Adam Schefter previously reported the traditionally conservative Packers front office is willing to go all-in on 2022 to build the team around Rodgers, including pushing salary into future years like the Saints did with Drew Brees.

Rodgers’ own contract is among those that will need to be addressed. He’s set to have a cap hit of over $46 million in 2022, which is also the final year of his deal. A trade or extension are two ways to lower that.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.