Aaron Rodgers Not In Attendance For Start Of OTAs

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was not among the players who reported on Monday for the start of organized team activities.

The expectation has been that Rodgers was going to skip offseason workouts this year as issues persist between him and the team.

Green Bay can begin fining Rodgers for skipping workouts starting on June 8 during their mandatory minicamp.

The Packers have made it clear that they want Rodgers back and have no plans to trade him, despite the reports that he no longer wants to play in Green Bay.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters a few weeks ago that while he doesn’t have an update regarding the situation involving Rodgers, they “want him back in the worst way.”

“We still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said, per Tom Pelissero. “We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”

Rodgers has yet to publicly address the situation, but he’s expected to speak to ESPN’s Kenny Mayne later today.

Green Bay has reportedly offered Rodgers a contract extension. However, the details of their offer aren’t known and it’s possible that a contract alone wouldn’t change much from Rodgers’ end, as there could still be questions about his future with the team.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.