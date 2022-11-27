Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Avulsion Fracture In Thumb

According to Ian Rapoport, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been playing with an avulsion fracture in his thumb, which is a little more serious than he or the team have let on to this point.

An avulsion fracture is when a small piece of bone is pulled away in addition to a torn ligament. Rapoport says surgery is usually the fix but Rodgers has been playing through the injury.

He adds that if the injury hasn’t healed by now, there’s a good chance Rodgers will need surgery once the season is over.

Rodgers both confirmed and downplayed the injury this week and said he’s played through worse.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with, so definitely a challenge but the day’s off help, and I’m feeling better this week,” Rodgers said, going on to add, “When I hurt my knee in ’18, you throw from the ground up so that was definitely difficult on the footwork. When I broke my index finger in college, that was probably a slightly more important finger to deal with.”

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers has appeared in all 11 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has rushed for 64 yards.