Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Recruiting Davante Adams To Jets, Raiders Not Interested

Ian Rapoport reports that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is trying to recruit Raiders WR Davante Adams to New York, adding that Las Vegas had no interest in trading Adams as they want to compete in 2024.

New York has had its eyes on Adams since acquiring Rodgers and has checked in with the Raiders a few different times about the idea of trading for Adams dating back to 2023.

Adams could be a factor in this as well, as while he likes living in Las Vegas, it’s clear the losing has worn on him and it’s possible he could request a trade to team back up with Rodgers.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2023, Adams appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.