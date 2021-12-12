Aaron Rodgers’ Toe Injury Expected To Linger For Remainder Of Season

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ toe injury is expected to be something he deals with for the remainder of the season.

A source tells Schefter that doctors can’t completely numb Rodgers’ fractured left pinkie toe because he needs to feel his foot to throw. Otherwise, his foot would drag and prevent him from feeling it as he plants to make a throw.

Had Rodgers undergone the surgery during the season, it would have required a pin to be placed in his toe. However, he wouldn’t have been able to play with a pin inserted.

This is why Rodgers plans to delay surgery until after the season, assuming it’s still needed at that point.

The good news for Rodgers and the Packers is that they had a bye last week, which will hopefully help the healing process to some degree.

“I’ve got to see how it reacts on Sunday when I get back out there and play,” Rodgers said. “But this was really, really positive, the time to heal and not doing anything for now going on 10 days. That’s been really, really helpful. So we’re hoping that we can get on the other side of this.”

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Rodgers has appeared in 11 games and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,878 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns.