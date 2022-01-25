Aaron Rodgers & WR Davante Adams Looking To Team Up With Broncos?

Jordan Schultz reports that Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams would love to team up with the Broncos.

Sources tell Schultz that the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers is “severed” and Adams is frustrated with the treatment from the team regarding Rodgers.

Schultz adds that the Broncos have the cap space and the assets to trade to land the two players. He specifically mentions WR Jerry Jeudy and a first-round as what could be headed back to Green Bay. Although, he doesn’t specify if this would be just a sign-and-trade for Adams or both.

The other element is that Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett is the favorite to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to Schultz.

The Packers can franchise Adams and reports have said that they’re planning to do so but it’s possible this could be part of a sign-and-trade with the Broncos if they decide it’s better to move in a new direction.

Rodgers said recently that he plans to make a decision about his future in Green Bay well in advance of free agency to make sure it doesn’t impact other players such as Adams, who is set to be a free agent in the coming months.

“I’d like to be respectful of the organization,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don’t think ’17’ wants the franchise. I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100 percent will not happen.”

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million. Adams is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. In 2021, Adams appeared in 16 games for the Packers and caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.