Adrian Peterson Arrested For Domestic Violence Incident

TMZ Sports is reporting that veteran RBwas arrested on Sunday for felony domestic violence at LAX airport in Los Angeles.

Peterson was reportedly leaving Los Angeles when police received a call regarding a disturbance on an aircraft that was attempting to take off en route to Houston.

According to TMZ, the plane actually had to turn around and link up with the gate again after an apparent verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and his wife, Ashley Brown.

TMZ adds that a preliminary investigation showed that the alleged victim was seen to have sustained a small mark from the incident.

Ashley reportedly stayed on the plane and departed with the rest of the passengers with Peterson being arrested.