AFC Draft Rumors: Andrew Berry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the depth of this tight end class makes him think the Bengals will look elsewhere in the first round. He notes they need a pass-catching back and Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs certainly fits the bill there.

certainly fits the bill there. ESPN’s Todd McShay notes a lot of teams have been asking him about Gibbs, which often indicates a player is rising in league circles. He thinks it’s quite possible Gibbs is a first-round selection.

Breer goes on to add the Bengals could draft a cornerback and notes they have been sniffing around Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey as a pass-rushing threat on the interior of their defensive line.

as a pass-rushing threat on the interior of their defensive line. Bengals RT La’El Collins says he is ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL Surgery, adding that he feels great and will be overall healthier in 2023 as he dealt with back injuries in 2022 as well. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

says he is ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL Surgery, adding that he feels great and will be overall healthier in 2023 as he dealt with back injuries in 2022 as well. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Collins on his ACL injury: “Can’t give you a timetable, I’m not the guy that makes the ultimate decision. I feel like if I had to play today, I could put a brace on it and I could go to work. I know my knee is locked in and stable. Dr. ElAttrache is the best in the business. I feel great.” (Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said he would like to add more edge rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I would expect us to add more than that,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’re going to get to 90 eventually. I can’t say if that’s going to be on draft weekend or in May or in August, but I’d expect us to add to that room.”

Berry said he is not ruling out any potential trades in the upcoming draft.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything,” Berry said. “One thing I’ve been pretty consistent about is that any way that we can acquire someone who can help the team that we’ll be open minded to it as long as it matches our priorities and it matches the resources we have at our disposal.”

Berry is happy about recent acquisitions like DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, S Juan Thornhill, WR Marquise Goodwin, TE Jordan Akins, and WR Elijah Moore.

“We like the group of guys that we brought in,” Berry said. “I guess I’ll start with the defensive lineman. Dalvin, we think he has a very well-rounded skill set to really anchor the middle line of scrimmage for us. Scheme versatile player that has played in an even front has played in an odd front. We really like the fit with us. Obo, he’s a athletic quick speed rusher for us that really fits the mold of players that we like at defensive end. Juan, who we signed as a classic free safety corner background, good ball skills, obviously has played with a really strong secondary in Kansas City. And look, there are a number of guys that we added to the receiver room, whether it’s Marquise Goodwin who adds vertical speed for us. Elijah Moore who we traded for that we think has a very diverse skillset, really excellent hands. And Jordan Akins who he’s a really good tight end that we think can be a mismatch in the passing game.”

Ravens

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he and most other teams are skeptical the Ravens will take a quarterback in the first round and will instead work to accommodate current QB Lamar Jackson .

. He adds receiver could still be the pick at No. 22 in the first round, with Boston College WR Zay Flowers a name to monitor.

a name to monitor. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec points out there’s a good chance the Ravens trade back in the first round if they find a buyer, as they want to add more picks.