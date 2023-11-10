AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB Latavius Murray said he called a players-only meeting in order to get the offensive personnel on the same page and hopefully negate costly mistakes that are shooting themselves in the foot.

“Something I initiated, just wanted to bring the guys together and talk about some things and see how we as an offense can make a difference,” Murray said, via PFT. “So we talked about a few things so hopefully it was received and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction. We’re about halfway through the year and it was on my mind, coming off a game — we’ve had a few games like that, but coming off a game where I just feel like, we can beat anybody. A lot of times, it’s getting redundant, it’s us beating ourselves,” Murray said. “So how can we avoid that? What can we do possibly different during the week, whatever. How can we avoid that? How can we find something that’s different amongst us so we get a different result…It’s the halfway point almost, coming off a loss where we feel we hurt ourselves once again.”

Jets

Regarding the broadcast catching Jets QB Aaron Rodgers telling Chargers S Derwin James he could return in a few weeks, Rodgers clarified a “few weeks” isn’t a realistic timeline and he was just joking with James.

“I didn’t realize that was going to get caught there. That was said a little tongue in cheek there. It’d be nice to be able to be back in a couple weeks. That’s probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline,” Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk. “I said it smiling, joking. He was talking about how he’s excited for me to get back on the field at some point, I joked it would be a few weeks. Obviously going to be more than a couple weeks.”

Aaron Rodgers said it will be “a few fortnights” before he’ll be able to play again. Jets QBsaid it will be “a few fortnights” before he’ll be able to play again. Al Iannazzone)

Rodgers on if the Jets record will factor into his potential comeback: “I have a lot of faith in our guys and I feel like we’re going to be in the mix for sure. That is a very small part of the thought process … obviously, we’ve gotta be in the mix, there’s no doubt about it…” ( Zack Rosenblatt

Ian Rapoport reports that Billy Turner suffered a broken bone in his hand with Saleh describing the injury as “concerning” even though he hasn’t been ruled out for the week. OLsuffered a broken bone in his hand with Saleh describing the injury as “concerning” even though he hasn’t been ruled out for the week.

As for LT Duane Brown (hip), Saleh said he is closer to being activated from injured reserve and the team is not counting on OL Rodger Saffold as he is currently not in football shape. (Andy Vasquez)

Patriots

Former Patriots S Devin McCourty feels it’s difficult to predict whether HC Bill Belichick will be back for 2024 but still feels he’s capable of leading a successful team.

“It’s too hard to say. I think yes,” McCourty said, via PatriotsWire. “But I think, overall, to say yes or no right now when they still have the rest of the season to play, I think that’s hard to just definitely say he’s definitely gonna be the coach when all we do every day is read all of these rumors and reports that continue to come out week by week. So, who knows? But I do think, if he decides to still coach, he still can coach a team and be coaching a winning football team.”