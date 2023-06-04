AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen commented on the chemistry and trust that he has developed with WR Khalil Shakir, who said he feels better after having a full year in Buffalo’s offense.

“I have a lot of trust in him,” Allen told Buffalo News. “I think he’s only going to continue to grow in his role. He knows his position. He knows the ‘Z,’ he knows the ‘X.’ He’s going to have a really good year. I’m not quite sure what (Shakir’s role will be) and what it’s going to look like for everybody, but the dude shows up every day with a smile on his face. He’s ready to work. He works extremely hard, and our relationship on the field is growing, just reading his body language and such. So, I’m very excited about what he’s showing right now and what he has to offer for this team.”

“Definitely, a year in this offense helps out a lot,” Shakir said. “When you first get here, you’re learning all the plays from all the different positions, so being in it a year, it definitely feels like things have slowed down a little bit, but at the same time, still have a lot to learn within the offense, as well, so continuing to grow every day is also on my mind, as well.”

“My mind is on ‘Control what you can control.’ Showing up every day and putting my best foot forward is something I can control,” Shakir added. “Trent and Harty, having those guys in the room, they’re awesome. We all bond pretty well, help each other out when we’re out there on the field. If I’m doing something wrong, the receiver room, as a whole, will be one of the first to point it out and let me know, so it’s been great.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel wanted to reassure fans that the team will put the cap space from cutting veteran CB Byron Jones to good use prior to the start of the season.

“We typically do everything we can to have the best team possible within the guidelines of the salary cap,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Not sure where, but I feel confident to say we will make good use of that salary cap room when it comes to the start of the regular season.”

Jets

Part of the appeal for the Jets in pursuing QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason wasn’t just the obvious upgrade he provides in terms of playing the most important position on the field. Veteran quarterbacks with his level of experience can become extensions of the coaching staff on the field, helping raise the level of every player and creating a team that coaches itself in a way.

“To have a guy like him who embodies all of that, who embodies what you want out of a football player, and who has the track record and who has had success and who has a voice like he has, it makes our job easier because we’re not having to worry about things that we don’t have control over,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.