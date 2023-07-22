AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Patriots, Texans

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers admitted that it was different showing up to New York’s facility for training camp after spending his whole career in Green Bay.

“Everything is different,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Nineteen years in, there’s been a lot of training camps — all of them at 1265 Lombardi. Showing up at One Jets Drive was a little different.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh added that Rodgers is like another coach for the team.

“He’s a coach that can still play football,” Saleh said.

Rodgers has learned patience over the course of his career and is hoping to work with the younger players in order to get everyone on the same page.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot over the years,” Rodgers said. “Yeah, I would say earlier in my career, I was a little more easily angered. I feel like I’m a little less triggered as I’ve gotten older.”

Jets WR Allen Lazard has noticed Rodgers taking a more patient approach as he works more hands-on with the members of the offense, especially the younger players.

“That’s not to say he was hard to play with in Green Bay,” Lazard said. “He was a little more like, ‘You have to pick it up.’ He’s a little bit slower here in realizing there’s a lot of new players. He’s taking his time. I’m seeing it. I’m seeing how much he cares for those guys and how much he really just wants to put the icing on the cake as far as his career.”

Rodgers’ addition signaled to the team that they want to compete for a Super Bowl immediately.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush, man: We want to win the Super Bowl,” WR Garrett Wilson said. “You don’t make the moves like we did unless you want to get there.”

Rodgers added that the team is built to compete not only this year, but in years to come as well.

“I love being around the young energy, the excitement,” he said. “There’s a great feel to this team, guys who are young and super talented on their first contracts, many of them. When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting, knowing you can do something. You’ve got a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”

Patriots

Despite being drafted as a linebacker, Patriots third-round LB/S Marte Mapu currently has no idea what position the team will end up using him at this year.

“Wherever they put me out there at,” Mapu said, via NESN.com. “Call me whatever they tell you to call me, I’m just comfortable doing whatever they ask me to do right now. They watched my film, and they know my technique, so I just try to follow through with whatever they have me do. I’ve been playing football forever, so I feel comfortable period just being on the football field, in all honesty. I don’t really think it comes down to wherever I line up.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he’s not just putting emphasis on their defense and also wants their offense to be productive through their offseason program.

“It’s a little different, but it’s funny, having a conversation before practice with some of the quarterbacks, and [quarterback] C.J (Stroud) is like, ‘Is it only a good day if the defense does well?’ And I said, ‘No, man, it’s a great day when the offense is doing well and we’re putting up points.’,” said Ryans, via TexansWire.

Ryans said he’s taking part in coaching their offense given the head coaching job is an all-encompassing role.

“We’re all in this thing together,” Ryans said. “It’s fun being able to work both sides, being able to coach up and help the quarterbacks, help the offense, and also help the defenses just seeing it all come together. Just for me in this position, it’s a role of service, and I’m just in position to help out either side of the ball as much as I can.”