AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he expects LT Terron Armstead to return to practice on Wednesday. (Adam Beasley)

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) However, the absence seems to be more about maintenance and rest for a veteran player than any new, acute injury. (Cameron Wolfe)

Jets HC Robert Saleh said Aaron Rodgers is obviously disappointed with his debut in New York ending after just four plays.

“He’s down,” Saleh said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s, as you can imagine with everything that he’s invested and it lasting four plays, he’s obviously a little disappointed.”

Saleh reiterated how unfortunate Rodgers’ torn Achilles was after the veteran quarterback invested so much into his first year with the Jets.

“I feel more for Aaron than anyone,” Saleh said. “He’s invested so much into this organization, so much into this journey that’s embarked on and wanting to be a part of what we’ve got going here and how much he’s invested not only in this organization but his teammates, himself, this fan base, this city. I have a lot of emotions for him. It’s really all about him. I don’t look at it like ‘woe is me here’ for the organization. I think guys are excited about being able to step in and continue the things we’ve been building. But a lot of hurt for Aaron.”

Saleh thinks it’s unfair to write them off after Rodgers’ injury.

“I don’t know why people are trying to put an obituary onto our team name,” Saleh said. “Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing, and we love him, but I think there are 52 other guys in the locker room, plus the 16-practice squad guys who believe that we can do a hell of a lot of good things here. We’ve got a championship-caliber defense. We’ve got great skill guys on the offensive side of the ball. Our offensive line is continuing to gel and get better. We’re excited about our group. We’ve worked hard over the last couple of years with players, coaches, scouts, G.M., building a pretty cool organization, so there’s a lot of faith in the locker room on the things that we can still accomplish this year. While the outside world can go ahead and write whatever story they want to write, there’s still the true story being written in this building.”

Per the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, other NFL top decision-makers don’t see a lot of good options for the Jets at quarterback. One GM said: “I don’t know what veteran they think they can get who will right the ship for them.”

The consensus was that riding with QB Zach Wilson for the time being was the best move for New York: “I do think you explore all other options, but Wilson is your best option in the short term.”

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports the Jets are committed to Wilson as their starter for Week 2 against the Cowboys and beyond, believing him to be their best choice.

Saleh anticipates DE Carl Lawson will play in Week 2, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Saleh on Rodgers: "I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out." (Rosenblatt)

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was conspicuously absent from the field when New England was running its two-minute offense. Smith Schuster dealt with a knee injury this offseason but was not listed on the injury report either this week or last.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald writes that team sources have told him the Patriots simply don't think Smith-Schuster is playing well enough to be one of their top options in the passing game right now.