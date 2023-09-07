AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he is completely confident QB Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for a full 17-game season.

“I think when you go into a situation and you completely cross all the Ts, dot all the I’s of what you can control — if I worried about stuff that could possibly happen … I’d be spending al to of time worrying about something that probably, by statistics, didn’t happen,” McDaniel said via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I’m very confident because he hasn’t wasted a day getting ready for the season. That was a huge goal for him, he understands what he means to this football team and I can tell you honestly that he doesn’t take that for granted.”

McDaniel declined to say who won the left guard competition between Liam Eichenberg and Isaiah Wynn . He also wouldn’t comment on whether LT Terron Armstead would play on Sunday for competitive reasons. (Barry Jackson)

and . He also wouldn’t comment on whether LT would play on Sunday for competitive reasons. (Barry Jackson) There are signs pointing to Wynn getting the nod at left guard. (Mike Giardi)

Jets

Former NFL QB Tom Brady gave his thoughts on the Jets trading for QB Aaron Rodgers and believes that the veteran quarterback is going to have a good season in New York.

“Well, it’s just, there’s a different energy about it. It’s a newness,” Brady said on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go podcast. “It’s a fresh start to try to take where you’ve been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through ’em, you know? So it’s like you go through a lot of years at one place and there’s a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. Oh, this guy had said this once, or that teammate, or this coach, or that general manager. Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn’t do everything right where you were, but you tried your best. And now you get to go to a new place with a different type of emotional energy. And I’m excited for him. He’ll be invigorated. Looks like he’s having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates. So I’m excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron’s been, when he’s got good receivers, man, it’s pretty dangerous. … I think he’s gonna have a great year.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones spoke to reporters about how much former New England QB Tom Brady has helped him now that he is retired.

“He’s definitely a legend. I have all the respect for him, he’s a great guy” Jones said, via MassLive.com. “He’s actually helped me a lot already, just talking to him or whatever. He’s been a great mentor and stuff. He’s a great player. Love watching his film. He pops up on game tape, obviously, from last year and everything, too. He’s always on the film doing the right thing so just trying to learn from him. He’s been awesome.”

“Yeah, I think, whether it was (Brian) Hoyer that was here, whoever, you meet a lot of people that have known him and everything, and the stories…so that always helps,” Jones continued. “Just being able to learn from that. He’s always in the film like I said, so just watching the football, the timing, his operation of everything. So he’s definitely the greatest to do it, and that’s why you want to watch him and learn. “I’ve always said you’re not really going against the other quarterback. You’re actually going against the other defense so at the end of the day, we’re never on the field at the same time, but you have to respect who’s on the other side of the ball and really just play your game and take the emotion out of it and go out there and just try to do your thing.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Patriots sent out some feelers to the Texans about a potential trade for veteran backup QB Case Keenum.