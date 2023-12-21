AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE A.J. Epenesa on attempting to return from his rib injury: “Just to get it to stick so it stops popping and moving and so once it sticks, I’ll be able to rotate and do all those things a little bit better to kind of just reduce that pain through there.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he’s not concerned with narratives about Miami not being able to beat other teams with a winning record.

“I instructed the players that anything other than concerning yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams, or playoff seeds, or the next three games, all that stuff, I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media, to, with all due respect, F off. With all due respect,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “Because all we’re focused on is the Dallas Cowboys, and they definitely deserve our attention. So as we clean up our game from the previous, we’ll be thinking about that and the narratives will be what they be. We’re not really concerned. We know that will exist but it’s really inconsequential to what we’re trying to do.”

McDaniel said WR Tyreek Hill is not practicing on Wednesday but still has a chance to play in Week 16 as the team is remaining cautious with him. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel added S Jevon Holland is doing well but the team is protecting him from himself until he is at 100 percent.

Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't think 2024 is his last season and wants to play one more year under the Jets' leadership, which he still believes in. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Rodgers called this year “a lost year” for him and says he has something to prove: “I want to be a starter at 40. I want to be a starter at 41. The team doesn’t have to rebuild and reload.” (Andy Vasquez)

Jets HC Robert Saleh on the future of the team: “We believe we can win a championship. And I know (Rodgers) said two years, but in a perfect situation, we win a championship next year and he walks off in the sunlight.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets HC Robert Saleh on the future of the team: "We believe we can win a championship. And I know (Rodgers) said two years, but in a perfect situation, we win a championship next year and he walks off in the sunlight." (Rich Cimini)

Zach Wilson's mother Lisa said he left the game "when he started having problems with blurred vision and his depth perception" and had been experiencing symptoms throughout the game after taking big hits but wanted to continue playing. (Rich Cimini)

Wilson was evaluated (and cleared) early in the game by a neurologist, with Saleh adding: “I’m not exactly sure on the communication, I just know that it came from up top that they wanted to review for a possible head injury, and he was put in the concussion protocol, and that’s it.”

Wilson remains in the concussion protocol. (Rosenblatt)