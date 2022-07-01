AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper is looking forward to taking on a leadership role within Cleveland’s locker room this year.

“That’s the position I’m in now,” Cooper said, via the team’s official website. “These guys look at me like an old guy,” Cooper said with a chuckle. “They pay a lot of attention to detail, and they know the importance of coming in every day and knowing their stuff and trying to perfect everything they do.”

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz said that Cooper has provided him with tips in terms of route-running, releases, while also setting the standard for how to be a veteran.

“He’s a great, down-to-earth guy,” Schwartz said. “He’s a little quiet, but he gets his work done. He sets that standard, like we have to shut up and get our work done. He gives me great tips, whether it’s on releases or on route-running because he’s one of the best receivers in the league.”

Cooper explains that his leadership role comes easier with age and experience, adding that he’s been in the situation that a lot of the younger receivers are in and he’s excited for the opportunity.

“A lot of leadership comes with experience and age,” Cooper said. “It becomes easier and easier over time because, from what I see now, leadership is just experience. It’s so easy to lead once you have that experience because everything these young guys are going through, you either went through it or saw someone else previously on the team go through it, and you saw how the outcome was.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh praised the offseason practice efforts of OLB Daelin Hayes and is hoping that he could make a huge impact for the team in 2022.

“All those guys…Daelin is a great example of it, and all those guys, they’re flashing and they’re showing some good things,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire. “The next step will be training camp [and] getting to the quarterback, as much as we allow them to, when the pads come on, and then in the games and all that. But he has flashed. He knows the defense, he’s very confident out there right now, and there are a lot of guys like that.”

Steelers

According to SteelersWire.com, first-round QB Kenny Pickett said on The Pat McAfee Show that he wears two gloves for comfort and to get a better feel for the football, something he may have to adjust to with the larger NFL football.

said on The Show that he wears two gloves for comfort and to get a better feel for the football, something he may have to adjust to with the larger NFL football. Brooke Pryor of ESPN mentions Steelers’ sixth-round TE Connor Heyward has been impressive this offseason and is showing chemistry with Pickett.