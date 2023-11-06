AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson spoke to the press about his performance in the win over the Cardinals on Sunday, in which Cleveland’s defense did most of the heavy lifting.

“This is what I’ve been preparing and training very hard to get back to,” Watson said in his postgame press conference. “Just to get out there and play free and be able to be very close to myself and just go out there and compete and have fun with my teammates, and that’s what today brought. It wasn’t really a confidence boost. I already knew I can do that. So, like I said before, I’ve been preparing for the last six weeks to come out here and try to perform as best I can, and that’s how it was. I just stayed the course, blocked out the noise, and I know my body and I know the training staff and the medical protocols that we went through to get back to the stage.”

Facing a tight salary cap situation in 2024 due to the massive contract of Watson, Dan Graziano of ESPN believes that the Browns may have to move on from a strong veteran player with a large contract such as WR Amari Cooper .

. While Cooper has done well for the Browns since joining them in a trade from the Cowboys, Graziano notes that Dallas was a team that also wanted to move on from his contract. The Browns would save $12.5 million if they cut or traded him, and they’d save $20 million if they made him a post-June 1 cut.

The Browns were able to hold the Cardinals to 58 total yards on Sunday, the third-fewest yards allowed in team history. (Dan Murphy)

Ravens

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard was fined $21,694 for unnecessary roughness.

Steelers

Damontae Kazee was fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness, and another $11,806 for unnecessary roughness. Meanwhile, LB Steelers Swas fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness, and another $11,806 for unnecessary roughness. Meanwhile, LB T.J. Watt was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.