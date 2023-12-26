AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns WR Amari Cooper put up huge numbers against the Texans on Sunday, totaling 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Cooper credited QB Joe Flacco for his record-setting day.

“To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe,” Cooper said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. I think, obviously, with the relationship between a receiver and a quarterback, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The best way to explain it is that we mesh well together.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is already focusing ahead to the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Dolphins and has the Super Bowl on his mind after missing out on what he considered a chance to win in 2019.

“We know what it was in 2019 when we were playing against [teams] like this [and] winning regular season games. When the time came, we didn’t finish the season,” Jackson said, via the team website. “We’re just going to keep taking it a day at a time, a practice at a time and a game at a time. That’s all I’m focused on right now.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh and LB Roquan Smith praised the performance of QB Lamar Jackson in their win over the 49ers in Week 16 and both consider him an MVP candidate this season.

“I thought Lamar had an MVP performance tonight,” Harbaugh said, via the team website. “It takes a team to create a performance like that, but it takes a player to play at that level — to play at an MVP level — it takes a player to play that way. And Lamar was all over the field doing everything.”

“Lamar Jackson is the MVP, hands down,” Smith added. “Anyone that watches football and knows football and can see the type of impact he has on the game — not even stat-wise, but just individually, the plays that he makes quarter in and quarter out, play in and play out. Compare his film to anyone else in the league. Then, I would love to hear what anyone else has to say after that.”

“We got the ‘dub.’ I really don’t care about [my] performance,” Jackson replied when asked about his performance. “I just want to win, and that’s what happened tonight. On Christmas, that was my gift.”