AFC Notes: Andrew Berry, Lamar Jackson, Kevin Stefanski, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry hopes Kevin Stefanski wins Coach of the Year and believes he isn’t close to his ceiling yet. Mary Kay Cabot)

Berry told reporters that he would love to have QB Joe Flacco return next season and said they will carry three quarterbacks on the roster next season. (Chris Easterling)

Berry on parting with OC Alex Van Pelt: "Not going to comment on that in detail until the entire staff is complete." (Easterling)

As for having Flacco and QB Deshaun Watson back, Berry said he isn't concerned about division in the locker room: "Zero consideration because of how the individuals are. It's not a concern at all." (Tony Grossi)

Berry was asked if Stefanski would call plays and said it would be the coach's decision: "Part of that depends on where we land with the staff….it's one of his strengths."(Cabot)

Watson is currently still recovering from shoulder surgery, with Berry adding: “We feel really good about his recovery.” (Scott Petrak)

Browns RB Nick Chubb is “still very early in his rehab process” and Berry said the following about his availability for next season: “Nobody wants that carry in Pittsburgh to be his last as a Cleveland Brown. We have things to work through. But we want him to stay with the team.” (Easterling)

Berry believes it is a good idea to hire an offensive coordinator who is familiar with QB Deshaun Watson: "We're gonna look for the best people. It's as simple as that." (Grossi)

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was sensational in the second half as Baltimore pulled away from the Texans for the win. Jackson also had a big hand in the team’s halftime adjustment to focus on shorter passes to beat Houston’s blitz-heavy gameplan.

“I said, we can’t keep trying to get deep and developing routes because our guys can only block for so long. Then it might be holding, or me getting sacked,” Jackson said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I gotta move. Just gotta get the ball out. Second half, it was more like us.”

Jackson’s focus continues to be relentless despite knocking the playoff monkey off his back. The Ravens are halfway through his vision for the year that ends in a Super Bowl win.

“All season, I’ve thought, finish 13-4, get the one seed, first-round bye, then it’s only two games at home to get to the Super Bowl,” he said. “That’s got to be our goal.”

Steelers

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown posted on his social media account that the team should start QB Mason Rudolph next season and that WR George Pickens should see around 16 targets per game.