AFC Notes: Andy Reid, Brandon Staley, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley noted that CB J.C. Jackson‘s performance was “not very good” on Sunday and added that the entire defense needs to improve ahead of Week 2,not just Jackson.

“We’re going to put the players out there who give us the best chance to win,” Staley said, via NFL.com. “What we see in practice and what we feel like gives us the best combination of players, that’s what we’re going to do. We also know that there is a progression and a ramp-up as he continues his return to play. He has proven that he can practice and practice consistently the whole way. Now, he has proven that he can play in a game against an outstanding team that is throwing the football. Now, we just have to keep building his confidence, rep by rep, and that is only going to come in time. Again, our entire group on defense needs to improve, not just J.C.” “Let me first state that there were a lot of guys that had tough days yesterday in the secondary,” Staley added. “It would be one thing if it was one person in our secondary, and it would be that easy to point to somebody, but our secondary didn’t play a good game yesterday, and it starts with me. I’m the one responsible for that and for putting them in better positions. It was J.C.’s first game back after a really tough injury and I thought that he was able to make it through most of the game. We kind of had some reps slotted for him in the game and I thought that — in terms of what type of game it was, where there are 45 passes in the game — I thought that, from a conditioning standpoint, he looked OK. It’s getting out there, it’s getting your rhythm and timing back. There are going to be a lot of things that he learns from. There were plenty of good plays in there and there are ones that we definitely need to correct. That is why we have to get back to work on Wednesday at practice.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said it was uncharacteristic for WR Kadarius Toney to drop as many passes as he did on Thursday.

“That’s just not his thing,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He’s not a guy that drops balls. He’s got great hands, so we just got to keep working through it.”

Reid said that they plan on getting Toney involved once again this week against the Jaguars.

“The only way we’re going to get him back is by playing him,” Reid said. “I think you’ll see better as we go down the road here from him.”

Reid took the blame for Toney’s performance and said that he could’ve done a better job putting him in positions to succeed, adding that Toney was just getting his legs back under him.

“I thought him getting in the game was important, but to be fair I’ve got to kind of look in the mirror on that one,” Reid admitted. “I probably didn’t put him in the best position there because he doesn’t drop the ball. That’s just not his deal. He’s a very, very secure catcher. I thought it was important that he got in the game, got caught up on the speed, but I probably put him in bad positions there, especially later in the game. He’s still getting his legs back and all that.”

Reid added that he should have more clarity on TE Travis Kelce‘s situation later in the week.

“Travis is getting better,” Reid said. “He’s progressing. We’ll see how he does the rest of today and tomorrow, and then we’ll go from there.”

Raiders

Per Vic Tafur, Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers is in concussion protocol.

is in concussion protocol. Raiders HC Josh McDaniels has no update on OLB Chandler Jones: “I have no update on Chandler [Jones]. I’ll stick with what I said last week.” (Andrew Siciliano)