AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Christian Kirk, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said the relationship between QB Gardner Minshew and rookie QB Anthony Richardson has been great.

“Gardner’s done a hell of a job taking him under his wing in that quarterback room,” Steichen said, via PFT. “Obviously, he’s got experience. He’s played a ton of games in this league. But he’s done a really nice job, I’m really pleased with where he’s at, with everything we’re doing on offense and the same thing, helping Anthony at the same time.”

Steichen views Minshew as an extension of himself, which he believes is invaluable.

“Obviously being around him and what I know what he’s capable of, his brain and how it functions — he loves football, and that’s a big part of it,” Steichen said. “It’s a big plus for me to be around a guy that I know personally at that position that knows the system, that I know how he operates, he knows how I operate. It definitely helps.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk said the next step he plans on taking in his career is becoming more of a vocal presence in the team’s wide receiver room.

“My goal is just to become more of a vocal leader in our [wide receiver] room,” Kirk said, via Jags Wire. “Kind of take the reins along with Calvin [Ridley] and Zay [Jones], just being the older guys in our room, just really bringing up the younger guys with us.”

Kirk plans on taking rookie WR Parker Washington under his wing and helping him develop.

“He fits into our room and the characters that we have,” Kirk said. “You can tell he’s very sound, technique-wise, and he’s got some bounce, he’s quick, he’s twitchy. So he’ll do a lot of great things for us and we’re excited to see how he develops. And I’m looking forward to kind of taking him under my wing and showing him the ropes and helping him maximize who he wants to be a player.”

Texans

New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans sounds very excited about CB Derek Stingley and S Jalen Pitre being part of his secondary.

“Pitre and Stingley, those guys fit any defense because they’re both play maker,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “They’re instinctive. They’re fast. They’re physical, and they love playing football. They like to play with their hair on fire.”

“Any defense we play, anything I call, those guys are going to make it work because they are such great players and they love playing the game.”