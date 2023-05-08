AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
Colts HC Shane Steichen is proud of the way QB Anthony Richardson is approaching being drafted by the team, bringing a positive attitude that his teammates can feed off of.
“He’s come in every day attacking this thing like a pro,” Steichen said, via JJ Stankewitz of Colts.com. “And we just got to continue to be consistent with it every single day. He’s got a great presence. He’s got a great bounce in his step, he’s always smiling, got great energy, enthusiastic. I think when you have that, I think players around him will feed off him.”
Jaguars
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars would have taken OT Anton Harrison at No. 24 overall, but they were able to trade down and still get him a few picks later.
- Fowler says at least one team in the back end of the first round was prepared to take Harrison and possibly move up for him.
- Fowler mentions that the Jaguars see a lot of Jawaan Taylor in Harrison and the looming suspension for Cam Robinson was a factor in the pick.
Texans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explains that the Texans decided to select QB C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall in part to “water down Arizona’s options to trade out of the third pick.”
- This made it easier for the Texans to turn around and trade back to No. 3 overall EDGE Will Anderson. Even so, the Texans still gave up a lot including their 2024 first-round pick to make this move.
