AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen is proud of the way QB Anthony Richardson is approaching being drafted by the team, bringing a positive attitude that his teammates can feed off of.

“He’s come in every day attacking this thing like a pro,” Steichen said, via JJ Stankewitz of Colts.com. “And we just got to continue to be consistent with it every single day. He’s got a great presence. He’s got a great bounce in his step, he’s always smiling, got great energy, enthusiastic. I think when you have that, I think players around him will feed off him.”

Jaguars

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars would have taken OT Anton Harrison at No. 24 overall, but they were able to trade down and still get him a few picks later.

at No. 24 overall, but they were able to trade down and still get him a few picks later. Fowler says at least one team in the back end of the first round was prepared to take Harrison and possibly move up for him.

Fowler mentions that the Jaguars see a lot of Jawaan Taylor in Harrison and the looming suspension for Cam Robinson was a factor in the pick.

Texans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explains that the Texans decided to select QB C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall in part to “water down Arizona’s options to trade out of the third pick.”

at No. 2 overall in part to “water down Arizona’s options to trade out of the third pick.” This made it easier for the Texans to turn around and trade back to No. 3 overall EDGE Will Anderson. Even so, the Texans still gave up a lot including their 2024 first-round pick to make this move.