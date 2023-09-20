AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen had high praise of QB Gardner Minshew for playing well in Week 2 after Anthony Richardson left the game with a concussion.

“The way he prepares week in and week out, knowing the system and going out and operating the way he did — taking completions, operating at a high level, moving the football,” Steichen said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know he came in there and had the two scoring drives when he came in. Operated that two-minute drive really well. We were playing normal ball and then it turned into a two-minute there at the end and just the way he operated it was very impressive.”

Steichen called Minshew a “coach on the field.”

“The guy loves football, he understands football,” Steichen said. “I’ve said this before, he’s like a coach on the field. Obviously, he went in there and performed at a high level, which was really good to see.”

Richardson and starting C Ryan Kelly are both in the concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson thinks their offense was doing “too much as a unit” in Week 2’s loss against the Chiefs.

“We’re just doing too much as a unit,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire. “We don’t need to necessarily take things into our own hands sometimes. Just run the show, run the offense.”

Regarding Jacksonville calling a pass-play on 1st-and-goal from the one-yard line that resulted in a three-yard loss, Pederson responded it was Lawrence’s decision instead of OC Press Taylor.

“Looking at the film I know why [Lawrence] pulled it, because he saw the defensive end and the corner there crash,” Pederson said. “Again, he’s trying to make a play. The game yesterday, quite honestly, felt like from an offensive perspective that we were forcing some things. We were trying to make a play as opposed to just going out and executing the offense.”

Pederson feels they need to put players in better situations and instruct Lawrence in certain situations.

“From a coaching standpoint too, I’m saying we need to put our players in a little better situation,” Pederson said. “Maybe we don’t give Trevor that type of option. We just say hey, you’re at the one-yard line, let’s run it four times in a row. Those are all things that it’s Week 2, we’re going to learn from it as a group and get better.”

