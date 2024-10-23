Colts Cut K Spencer Shrader Again

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released K Spencer Shrader from the practice squad and signed WR Ethan Fernea.

Indianapolis practice squad now includes:

QB Jason Bean (Injured) LB Liam Anderson S Marcel Dabo (International) WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson WR Laquon Treadwell TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi DB Ronnie Harrison DE Titus Leo DT Josiah Bronson DE Derek Rivers DB Alex Johnson T Jack Wilson RB Salvon Ahmed LB Austin Ajiake LS Matt Overton WR Ethan Fernea

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad and he’s bounced on and off the unit this season.

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).

In 2024, Shrader has appeared in one game for the Colts, converting all three of his extra-point attempts.