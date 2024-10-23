Colts Cut K Spencer Shrader Again

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released K Spencer Shrader from the practice squad and signed WR Ethan Fernea.

Indianapolis practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Jason Bean (Injured)
  2. LB Liam Anderson
  3. S Marcel Dabo (International)
  4. WR D.J. Montgomery
  5. CB Jaylin Simpson
  6. WR Laquon Treadwell
  7. TE Sean McKeon
  8. OL Atonio Mafi
  9. DB Ronnie Harrison
  10. DE Titus Leo
  11. DT Josiah Bronson
  12. DE Derek Rivers
  13. DB Alex Johnson
  14. T Jack Wilson
  15. RB Salvon Ahmed
  16. LB Austin Ajiake
  17. LS Matt Overton
  18. WR Ethan Fernea

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad and he’s bounced on and off the unit this season. 

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).

In 2024, Shrader has appeared in one game for the Colts, converting all three of his extra-point attempts.

