Chiefs & Titans Finalize Terms On DeAndre Hopkins Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and Titans have now finalized the terms of a trade sending WR DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are giving the Titans a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays in 60 percent of the snaps.

The Titans are also picking up the tab for $2.5 million of Hopkins’ remaining salary. He had an $8.27 million base salary in 2024, so that $2.5 million is a little over half the balance of what he was due.

He remains scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Hopkins, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

In 2024, Hopkins has appeared in six games for the Titans and caught 15 passes for 173 yards receiving and one touchdown.