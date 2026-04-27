AFC Notes: Garrett Nussmeier, Zion Young, Broncos, Chiefs, Ravens

Broncos

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Broncos signed UDFA DE Dasan McCullough to a contract with a $20,000 signing bonus and $245,000 of his base salary guaranteed for $265,000 in total guarantees.

to a contract with a $20,000 signing bonus and $245,000 of his base salary guaranteed for $265,000 in total guarantees. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Denver signed UDFA OT Tyler Miller to a deal with a $25,000 signing bonus and $275,000 in total guarantees after having double-digit offers following the draft.

to a deal with a $25,000 signing bonus and $275,000 in total guarantees after having double-digit offers following the draft. Broncos seventh-round S Miles Scott expressed his excitement to reunite with WR Pat Bryant from their college days and revealed he had a top-30 visit with Denver. (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Garrett Nussmeier dropped all the way to the seventh round but still believes he has a bright future developing under QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to learn,” Nussmeier said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. “I’m just grateful that I have this opportunity. I can only imagine. I’m so excited to be in a room with those guys, coach Reid and his unbelievable offensive mind and sitting behind Patrick and steal some things from him and see the game through his eyes. It’s going to be an unbelievable experience for me.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter commented on the selection of pass rusher Zion Young, whom he referred to as a rugged, tough, physical player who is just scratching the surface and has a high upside.

“Zion [Young] is a rugged, tough, physical player,” Minter said, via RavensWire.com. “I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be as a player. I think there’s a ton of upside there. I love his play style. He plays extremely hard and plays extremely physical. He’s very powerful in the run game, meaning, when he strikes blocks, they go the other way. When people pull on him and he strikes him, it’s a train wreck. He’s also proven to be – I thought he made major improvements this year as a pass rusher, something he took a lot of pride in this year, improving in that area. I do think he has the ability to rush up and down the line. So, he has some versatility there, particularly as you get into third down, and you want to put different guys in different spots. You want to have different types of rushers, and you look at that room now – that’s a really versatile room that I couldn’t be more excited about. Same thing with the receiver room when you talk about Ja’Kobi [Lane], you want guys that have different traits, different types of matchups. Look at the DB room [and] the receiver room, you just want different types of guys. You don’t want everybody to be the same. So, when you look at the guys we picked up, they fit what we’re trying to do.“