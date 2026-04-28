AFC Notes: Mansoor Delane, Ryne Nutt, Teair Tart, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

Chargers DL Teair Tart said he and his teammates are looking forward to the upcoming season, and he is personally working hard to make an even bigger impact this upcoming season.

“I think we’re f—ing starving,” Tart said, via the team’s official website. “No, it actually builds on it. Same me. I always got something to prove. I know I play with a chip on my shoulder, always got something to prove, always want to find ways to get better each and every season. I got a new contract, but it don’t change the goals, it don’t change the ambition I got for myself and this team. I think it was great. I love being here. The staff knows that. Everybody in the building knows that,” Tart said. “I’m extremely appreciative. I feel like over the years, it’s been a long journey. I’ve been busting my ass day-in and day-out, always trying to prove my worth to the staff, to my teammates, trying to prove myself each and every day. It’s much appreciated, and honestly, I thank God. I feel blessed.”

Chiefs

Chiefs Vice President of Player Personnel Ryne Nutt discussed the trade-up with the Browns in order to select LSU CB Mansoor Delane with the sixth overall pick.

“Yeah, so Mansoor (Delane) was, we felt Mansoor was the best cornerback in this class. What he possesses is not only all the athletic traits we’d look for in terms of his feet, his speed, the bend, the transition skills, it’s his extreme versatility.” Nutt said, via ChiefsWire.com. “And when I say that, I don’t mean just he can play inside and outside. I mean, he can play off-man, press-man, zone, all those abilities are very good abilities. He is somebody that when you get an injury, or something happens with maybe another player, you can move him around and he can, it just makes it easier on a defensive coordinator and on a scheme when you have one player that can just move around and play multiple roles. Now listen, he’s an elite outside corner and that’s probably where he’s going start, but like (Rams CB) Trent (McDuffie). Trent was an elite nickel. We think this kid could do the same if he was put in that position.”

Chiefs

Chiefs VP of Player Personnel Ryne Nutt told reporters that Chiefs GM Brett Veach was high on RB Emmett Johnson and was elated when he fell in the draft.

“We went through the running backs, and Emmett was one of the top guys we watched,” Nutt noted during his post-draft press conference. “We loved him. Brett was super high on this kid; we all were really high on this kid.”

“He’s a juke button, he has very good feet, vision, feel, and he’s very good out of the backfield,” Nutt mentioned. “I think the Combine 40, I think he ran like a 4.56 or something, that might’ve scared people away, but then he ran a 4.49 at his Pro Day. Then he ran like a 4.49 or 4.50… so he showed on two reps that he can match the same speed. I don’t know why he fell. We were shocked he fell, and that’s why we took him in the fifth round, and that’s why Brett traded up to get him. Because of the conviction we had in the talent, and we because we knew that was probably lower than he should’ve went, but we’re happy to have the kid for sure.”