AFC Notes: Carnell Tate, Anthony Hill, Dave Ziegler, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars and senior personnel executive Josh Scobey have parted ways.
Titans
Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler said that everyone in the draft room agreed WR Carnell Tate would be able to make the biggest impact on the team’s offense.
“At the end of the day with Carnell,” Ziegler said, via the team website. “We just had a very good, consensus vision on what he is going to do, where he is going to play, how he is going to fit in and what he is going to bring to this team. We feel we are really getting a complete three-down player. He was a clear guy for us to take and we are really excited about it.”
Titans
Tennessee used a second-round pick to add LB Anthony Hill Jr. as someone who can run the defense as an inside linebacker in the near future. When talking about how quickly Hill can ascend to that status, Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler says Hill needs to focus on what he can control and earn it with two other players they really like in that room.
- Ziegler also outlined their interest in sixth-round C Pat Coogan: “There were a handful of centers that we liked … He was a guy that we pinpointed if he was available at the right time, he’d be a target. The football intelligence is very high with him … and he’s gritty and tough.” (Jim Wyatt)
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