AFC Notes: Carnell Tate, Anthony Hill, Dave Ziegler, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars and senior personnel executive Josh Scobey have parted ways.

Titans

Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler said that everyone in the draft room agreed WR Carnell Tate would be able to make the biggest impact on the team’s offense.

“At the end of the day with Carnell,” Ziegler said, via the team website. “We just had a very good, consensus vision on what he is going to do, where he is going to play, how he is going to fit in and what he is going to bring to this team. We feel we are really getting a complete three-down player. He was a clear guy for us to take and we are really excited about it.”

Titans

Tennessee used a second-round pick to add LB Anthony Hill Jr. as someone who can run the defense as an inside linebacker in the near future. When talking about how quickly Hill can ascend to that status, Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler says Hill needs to focus on what he can control and earn it with two other players they really like in that room.

learning the defense, putting the time in there, taking care of his body, doing what he needs to do in the weight room and doing what he needs to do on the practice field. Those are the controllables for him.” “Obviously, a lot of that’s gonna be up to Anthony when he gets here. He’s gonna have to own it, as Coach Saleh likes to say,” Ziegler said, via Turron Davenport . “He’s gonna have to own being responsible and being accountable forThose are the controllables for him.”

Cody Barton and you talk about Cedric Gray. Obviously, Cedric had an outstanding season. Cody’s a very smart, instinctive, aware player at the linebacker position. We have some other guys in that room too, so he’s gonna have to earn it for sure, but I think he has the skill set elements to do that, and then he’s gonna have to do his part with the controllables.” “I think there are a lot of elements from a skill set standpoint for him to be able to compete with a linebacker group that I think is, you talk aboutand you talk about. Obviously, Cedric had an outstanding season. Cody’s a very smart, instinctive, aware player at the linebacker position. We have some other guys in that room too, so he’s gonna have to earn it for sure, but I think he has the skill set elements to do that, and then he’s gonna have to do his part with the controllables.”

Ziegler also outlined their interest in sixth-round C Pat Coogan: “There were a handful of centers that we liked … He was a guy that we pinpointed if he was available at the right time, he’d be a target. The football intelligence is very high with him … and he’s gritty and tough.” (Jim Wyatt)