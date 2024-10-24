AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Jeffery Simmons, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs) practiced on Wednesday, via Mike Chappell.

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell has recorded 20 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown through six appearances this season after returning from a broken ankle suffered last season. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans remains confident in Dell and still expects him to make some explosive plays.

“With Tank, he just has to keep going,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “I believe in Tank, believe he’ll be able to make some big-time explosive plays for us. He just has to keep going and he will do that. I have all the faith in Tank.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels it is “very important” to get Dell more involved.

“I think it is very important,” Stroud said. “We have to find a way to try and get him the rock early and often and then go from there. It has to be a focus for us, not only just him, but the whole offense clicking early. That is really my job, to get the ball out on time and to where it is supposed to go. So, yeah, that definitely has to be fixed.”

Dell is staying focused on capitalizing on his opportunity and believes OC Bobby Slowik will find a way to get him the ball.

“It’s just go out and try to make the plays that come to me,” Dell said. “Bobby is going to dial it up and call what he needs to call to win the game.”

Aaron Wilson reports Texans WR Nico Collins hasn’t suffered any setbacks on his recovery from a hamstring injury and is still on track with his 3-4 week recovery timetable.

Titans