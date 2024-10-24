AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Jeffery Simmons, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts HC Shane Steichen said RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs) practiced on Wednesday, via Mike Chappell.
Texans
Texans WR Tank Dell has recorded 20 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown through six appearances this season after returning from a broken ankle suffered last season. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans remains confident in Dell and still expects him to make some explosive plays.
“With Tank, he just has to keep going,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “I believe in Tank, believe he’ll be able to make some big-time explosive plays for us. He just has to keep going and he will do that. I have all the faith in Tank.”
Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels it is “very important” to get Dell more involved.
“I think it is very important,” Stroud said. “We have to find a way to try and get him the rock early and often and then go from there. It has to be a focus for us, not only just him, but the whole offense clicking early. That is really my job, to get the ball out on time and to where it is supposed to go. So, yeah, that definitely has to be fixed.”
Dell is staying focused on capitalizing on his opportunity and believes OC Bobby Slowik will find a way to get him the ball.
“It’s just go out and try to make the plays that come to me,” Dell said. “Bobby is going to dial it up and call what he needs to call to win the game.”
- Aaron Wilson reports Texans WR Nico Collins hasn’t suffered any setbacks on his recovery from a hamstring injury and is still on track with his 3-4 week recovery timetable.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Titans QB Will Levis is considered a long shot to play in Week 8 against the Lions with his shoulder injury but has a good shot to be back in Week 9 against the Patriots.
- Paul Kuharsky writes there is no indication that the Titans will trade DT Jeffery Simmons.
- Kuharsky, however, feels Tennessee should pull the trigger if they receive a good offer for him.
- According to Matt Verderame, Chiefs’ recently acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins has roughly $5.3 million left in prorated base salary this season and the Titans are expected to take half the salary to make the deal work.
- The Titans worked out three offensive tackles this week including Yodny Cajuste, Isaiah Prince and Cameron Erving, per Howard Balzer.
- Of this group, Tennessee signed Prince to their practice squad.
- Terry McCormick writes Prince is unlikely to be a “plug-and-play option” at right tackle.
- Titans HC Brian Callahan said fourth-round LB Cedric Gray has done well working toward his return from injured reserve, per Turron Davenport.
