AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Josh Allen, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson was off to a stellar start in his young career before his season was cut short with a shoulder injury. Richardson is determined to pick up where he left off when he returns in 2024.

“I’ve never waited this long to get back to playing football,” Richardson said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I’m just on a mission this year. Once that mission’s complete, then I’ll be good.”

“People didn’t really get to see everything I could do on the field. So, it’s kind of like a rookie season for me still. But now I’ve gained a lot more knowledge and understanding about football and the NFL. So, I’m a rookie at heart, but now I’m slowly turning into the leader that my team needs me to be. I’m ready for every opportunity that’s in front of me.”

University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu has seven official 30 visits with teams, including the Colts. (Justin Dunk)

has seven official 30 visits with teams, including the Colts. (Justin Dunk) TCU S Millard Bradford has had an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

has had an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Ball State DB Loren Strickland had a private workout and visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB Josh Allen said he’s still focused on achieving several goals after receiving his five-year, $150 million deal, like winning a Super Bowl with MVP honors.

“I want to cry because I’m so happy. Job is not done yet that’s what I want to tell the fanbase. I’m extremely blessed & honored to get these checks but I still set goals for myself. DPOY, Super Bowl, SB MVP, I’m a legacy guy,” he said via NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe.

