AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Josh Allen, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
Colts 2023 first-round QB Anthony Richardson was off to a stellar start in his young career before his season was cut short with a shoulder injury. Richardson is determined to pick up where he left off when he returns in 2024.
“I’ve never waited this long to get back to playing football,” Richardson said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I’m just on a mission this year. Once that mission’s complete, then I’ll be good.”
“People didn’t really get to see everything I could do on the field. So, it’s kind of like a rookie season for me still. But now I’ve gained a lot more knowledge and understanding about football and the NFL. So, I’m a rookie at heart, but now I’m slowly turning into the leader that my team needs me to be. I’m ready for every opportunity that’s in front of me.”
- University of British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu has seven official 30 visits with teams, including the Colts. (Justin Dunk)
- TCU S Millard Bradford has had an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ball State DB Loren Strickland had a private workout and visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)
Jaguars
Jaguars OLB Josh Allen said he’s still focused on achieving several goals after receiving his five-year, $150 million deal, like winning a Super Bowl with MVP honors.
“I want to cry because I’m so happy. Job is not done yet that’s what I want to tell the fanbase. I’m extremely blessed & honored to get these checks but I still set goals for myself. DPOY, Super Bowl, SB MVP, I’m a legacy guy,” he said via NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe.
Titans
- Titans HC Brian Callahan called their tight end spot a “position of need” despite feeling comfortable about Chigoziem Okonkwo and Josh Whyle: “We need tight ends, it’s a position of need. We feel good about Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle, but we need to add more than the three we have. We’ll take 5-6 tight ends into training camp.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Callahan said they need a slot receiver to “emerge” going forward, mentioning Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as players who can compete for the role. The coach notably left out Treylon Burks: “We need to have someone emerge for us position receiver personnel that’s one that we got some young players I’m excited to take a look at. Obviously, Kyle Phillips has been around here a little bit instruments in metal obviously, Nick Westrook. Again, he’s been involved in some of those spots over his career. So trying to find someone emerge in that spot.” (Turron Davenport)
- Titans OC Nick Holz believes Burks still has potential and can make contested catches when needed: “Treylon has great potential. He’s going to get what he earns. He’s a big guy, he can run and make contested catches. We need to see that on the field.” (Terry McCormick)
- Holz called RBs Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard their “1A and 1B” options at the position and expects both players to get “a lot of touches.” (McCormick)
- Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton took an official 30 visit with the Titans. (Justin Melo)
- Houston Christian DE Jalyx Hunt took an official 30 visit with the Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Michigan LB Junior Colson took a visit with the Titans. He counts as a local prospect since he went to high school near Nashville. (Mike Herndon)
- Arizona OT Jordan Morgan has several official 30 visits, including with the Titans. (Tony Pauline)
