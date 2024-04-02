AFC Notes: Anthony Weaver, Mike Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

After the Dolphins parted ways with former DC Vic Fangio, they hired DL coach Anthony Weaver from the Ravens to replace him. Former Ravens DC and new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald praised Weaver and thinks he’ll excel in the role.

“When did I figure he’d be a good DC? When he was in Houston,” Macdonald said, via Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network. “That’s the first time I ever saw him, and I thought he did a great job there and just working with him on a day-to-day basis. This is someone that I have huge respect for, just as a human being and a leader. Incredibly smart.”

“The players love him. He was a huge asset for our staff and how those guys played up front in the success that, you know; you’re excited for the guys’ success that we had up front at the D line spot. And he’s gonna do a tremendous job for those guys, man. Love Weav, miss him, and we wish the best for him.”

Jets

After the Chargers had to release WR Mike Williams for salary cap purposes, he signed with the Jets on a one-year deal. New York HC Robert Saleh touched on when to expect Williams to make his return from a torn ACL.

“Mike, he’s got a long way to go,” Saleh said last week, via Ralph Ventre of SI.com. “He’s on the same timeline that Breece (Hall) had. They’re very similar injuries, same time frame. He knows he’s got a road to trek, but at the same time, if he does it the right way, we’re very confident we’ll have him ready for Week 1.”

“He’s got work to do, but excited if he can accomplish the work that he needs to accomplish, he’ll be a tremendous asset to not only himself but to the organization.”

Patriots

North Carolina WR Devontez Walker had a private meeting with the Patriots at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

had a private meeting with the Patriots at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia will take an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline)

will take an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline) Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson will have an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Jon Sokoloff)