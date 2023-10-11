AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Travis Kelce, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Video from Week 5’s loss to the Jets showed a verbal exchange between Broncos HC Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson following a fumble he committed that was returned for a touchdown. Payton downplayed the situation and didn’t think he was being overly animated in the moment.
“I don’t think I was that animated,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “Every attention to exchange or discussions I have with ‘Russ’ — I just wanted to make sure he knew the linebacker was a free rusher, so it wasn’t as big of an exchange or big deal I think maybe as some may have thought.”
- Payton said they are not considering any trades ahead of the Week 8 deadline: “George [Paton] and I talk every day, 3, 4 times a day. We’re not looking to do business with any of our players. That doesn’t prevent teams from calling. We pick the phone up but that’s where it’s at.” (Mike Klis)
- Payton said RB Javonte Williams (quad) could’ve played in Week 5 but they did not want to risk a setback: “But the risk of having a setback, we felt that was too much.” (Klis)
Chargers
- Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) said there is a “99 percent chance” he’ll be ready for Week 6’s Monday Night game against the Cowboys, per ProFootballTalk.
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid on TE Travis Kelce‘s sprained right ankle: “He’s feeling a little bit better. I’m just going to see how he does. We’ll see where it goes.” (Nate Taylor)
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes a reunion with the Chiefs for Jets WR Mecole Hardman should not be ruled out now that he’s available via trade.
