AFC Notes: Austin Ekeler, Travis Kelce, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Video from Week 5’s loss to the Jets showed a verbal exchange between Broncos HC Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson following a fumble he committed that was returned for a touchdown. Payton downplayed the situation and didn’t think he was being overly animated in the moment.

“I don’t think I was that animated,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “Every attention to exchange or discussions I have with ‘Russ’ — I just wanted to make sure he knew the linebacker was a free rusher, so it wasn’t as big of an exchange or big deal I think maybe as some may have thought.”

Payton said they are not considering any trades ahead of the Week 8 deadline: “George [Paton] and I talk every day, 3, 4 times a day. We’re not looking to do business with any of our players. That doesn’t prevent teams from calling. We pick the phone up but that’s where it’s at.” (Mike Klis)

Payton said RB Javonte Williams (quad) could’ve played in Week 5 but they did not want to risk a setback: “But the risk of having a setback, we felt that was too much.” (Klis)

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) said there is a “99 percent chance” he’ll be ready for Week 6’s Monday Night game against the Cowboys, per ProFootballTalk.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on TE Travis Kelce ‘s sprained right ankle: “He’s feeling a little bit better. I’m just going to see how he does. We’ll see where it goes.” (Nate Taylor)

on TE ‘s sprained right ankle: “He’s feeling a little bit better. I’m just going to see how he does. We’ll see where it goes.” (Nate Taylor) ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes a reunion with the Chiefs for Jets WR Mecole Hardman should not be ruled out now that he’s available via trade.