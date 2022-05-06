AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Jake Trotter of ESPN reports that a trade between the Panthers and Browns regarding QB Baker Mayfield “never got close.”

“never got close.” Trotter explains that as talks picked up between the two parties, the Panthers wanted the Browns to pay a “significant portion” of Mayfield’s guaranteed $19 million salary next season. However, Cleveland balked and the Panthers then moved on to trading up in the draft to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral .

. Trotter adds that the Browns are currently unwilling to negotiate Mayfield’s release at this time.

Interestingly enough, Trotter reports that the situation involving former Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr last year “poisoned the well” for Mayfield with some teammates. Beyond that, Trotter says that Mayfield was losing confidence in himself and even lost faith in HC Kevin Stefanski . Although, Mayfield’s exit interview with Stefanski was apparently productive.

last year “poisoned the well” for Mayfield with some teammates. Beyond that, Trotter says that Mayfield was losing confidence in himself and even lost faith in HC . Although, Mayfield’s exit interview with Stefanski was apparently productive. Mayfield was reportedly upset with the team’s pursuit of QB Deshaun Watson, but Trotter says that the final straw for Mayfield was the report from Chris Mortensen that his time in Cleveland was over and that he was told the Browns wanted “an adult” at quarterback.

Ravens

Ravens’ director of player personnel Joe Hortiz compared second-round OLB David Ojabo to fellow OLB Odafe Oweh and thinks Ojabo must improve as an “edge setter.”

“I’d say the similarity is they are both fast, twitchy, athletic players. I’d say coming out, [David] Ojabo is probably a little bit cleaner as a bender edge rusher, where [Odafe] Oweh’s game was burst and power. Then versus the run, Oweh is more developed as an edge setter. Now, if you ask Odafe what he needed to get better at going into his last year at Penn State, he needed to get better at setting the edge. He started his last year at Penn State with the goal to be a three-down player and be the best edge setter he can be. He ended up winning All-Big Ten, or being named All-Big Ten, with zero sacks, because he was so dominant as an edge setter and then he obviously had all of his pressures. I’d say David is probably not as firm as an edge setter, but not to say he won’t become as firm. Certainly, his ability to rush the passer, and like I showed you guys, get the ball out, that’s a gift that he has that’s pretty exceptional,” said Hortiz, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said that it is still a possibility for him to remain a part of the organization after his successor at general manager is hired.

“We’ve left it open-ended throughout the whole process and that’s Art Rooney, Coach Tomlin, myself, whoever Art decides to hire,” Colbert said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’ll make those decisions at that point. Again, as I’ve said if I can help and not hinder then maybe. Nobody wants to lock into anything other than maybe helping whoever Art decides that he will hire and hoping to continue and try to find some more success for the Steeler organization.”