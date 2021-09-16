AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens

Baker Mayfield

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe confirms much of the previous reporting from other outlets that the Browns and QB Baker Mayfield are both content for now to be in a holding pattern regarding a long-term deal.

are both content for now to be in a holding pattern regarding a long-term deal. According to Howe, the Browns have yet to make Mayfield an offer, while the quarterback’s camp has not expressed its desired financial terms to the team yet either. He does get the sense Mayfield would prefer a shorter, four-year extension.

Howe would characterize the relationship between the two sides as positive and says neither have ruled out resuming negotiations mid-season.

Browns

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe mentions the Browns have some optimism WR Odell Beckham will make his 2021 debut in Week 3 against the Bears. He’s week-to-week as he continues to recover from a torn ACL last November.

will make his 2021 debut in Week 3 against the Bears. He’s week-to-week as he continues to recover from a torn ACL last November. Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said he’s unsure of who will be available at left tackle for Week 2 given Jedrick Wills and Chris Hubbard are dealing with injuries. (Nate Ulrich)

said he’s unsure of who will be available at left tackle for Week 2 given and are dealing with injuries. (Nate Ulrich) Ven Pelt mentioned that they are currently preparing fourth-round OL James Hudson to play.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expressed confidence in veteran RT Alejandro Villanueva after struggling in protection during Week 1.

“I’m not really into that kind of conversation,” Harbaugh said, via Todd Karpovich of SI.com. “We come out, and we work to get better. [Villanueva] works his butt off to get better. He’s going to play very well for us.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said RBs Ty’Son Williams , Latavius Murray , Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell will all contribute: “We got four backs in the mix, and we’re going to play all those guys.” (Jamison Hensley)

said RBs , , and will all contribute: “We got four backs in the mix, and we’re going to play all those guys.” (Jamison Hensley) Ravens HC Greg Roman explained why Williams’ workload decreased in the 2nd half: “We really just kind of rotated guys. The game played out the way it did. We’re not going to put in one back and have him play the whole game. Those days are over. We’re going to rotate guys in and out.” (Hensley)

explained why Williams’ workload decreased in the 2nd half: “We really just kind of rotated guys. The game played out the way it did. We’re not going to put in one back and have him play the whole game. Those days are over. We’re going to rotate guys in and out.” (Hensley) Harbaugh added OT Tyre Phillips was put on short-term injured reserve, meaning he could return at some point this year. (Jeff Zrebiec)