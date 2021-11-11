AFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Browns, Texans, Titans

Browns

The Browns had a busy week in terms of extensions, handing out a couple of big deals to both starting guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says there still haven’t been any substantive contract talks on the big one, QB Baker Mayfield, however. The fourth-year passer has no concern seeing teammates get paid before him, though.

“No. First, congratulations to both of them,” Mayfield said. “I already told them that in person. Two extremely deserving guys of those extensions. They deserve that. They protect me. They protect all of our guys. They are team-first guys. Joel has obviously been the consistent guy here for a long time, and Wyatt for the past few years. We are very happy to have them extended obviously, but that changes nothing with me. I’m still trying to just find a way to win games, and everything else will take care of itself.”

For whatever it’s worth, Bitonio said that after blocking for 13 different quarterbacks in his career before Cleveland landed Mayfield, he’d love to see him locked up long-term.

“He’s our quarterback now and in the future,” Bitonio said. “That’s my guy. I talked to Joe Thomas about this when he was here, and he had blocked for so many different quarterbacks. He was like there so many different things you have to worry about – there are set points, how they get rid of the ball, their cadence and things like – but if you prepare yourself to play, then you are in a good position. There are definitely some random names that get thrown in there (laughter). We have had a few different experiences. It’s been a whirlwind, and hopefully, like I said, we have Baker here for the foreseeable future.”

Texans

Texans S Eric Murray called earning a starting role and recording an interception in Week 9 an “electric feeling.”

“It was an electric feeling,” Murray said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790. “Just to be back out there play defense again, felt really good and I think we had a great outing.”

Texans S Justin Reid said he feels “real comfortable” with Murray and thinks they communicate well together.

“I’m real comfortable,” Reid said. “I like E. Murray a lot. He’s a very smart player. Our communication is really good on the disguises and everything like that. I was very comfortable in order to do those disguises, mix up the views for Brissett a little bit and cause some confusion. Really good player and I’m happy he’s back in the lineup.”

Reid is confident that Murray’s time in the league has been “invaluable” for his development.

“You’ve just got to stick down a path,” Reid said. “He’s played football for a long time. He’s not a rookie or anything like that. He knows football, he knows how to play ball. That just comes with experience. So, those reps were invaluable for him. He’s going to continue to develop, and he’s going to be a good player. He just has to keep sticking to it.”

