AFC Notes: Bengals, Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

will get a deal done before the season. Fowler notes with the way the safety market has moved, the conversation on a new deal for Bates starts at $14-$15 million a year, which the Bengals aren’t apparently willing to do. The franchise tag next year could be around $14 million.

and . (Ben Baby) Baby believes Spain and Su’a-Filo are trending towards being the Week 1 starters.

Browns

enters the season without a contract extension. He adds the Browns are still optimistic about Mayfield’s future as a franchise quarterback but are working on navigating the burgeoning quarterback market.

and Bills QB , which is about $39 million a year. That’s territory occupied currently by Texans QB and Cowboys QB ($40 million per year). If the Browns aren’t willing to go there yet, Mayfield could play out the 2021 season, and if he plays well and the team has a lot of success, he could be in an outstanding position in 2022.

but it’s considered a long shot right now that that one gets done. Browns first-round CB Greg Newsome II said he wants to build trust with the coaching staff by proving he can learn from his mistakes: “Biggest thing is earning trust. If you show you’ll do what you’re told and not make the same mistake twice, the coaches will trust you to put you on the field.” (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

‘s $43 million per year. Fowler expects the Ravens to get a deal done with Jackson first before moving on to TE Mark Andrews . That could be done at some point midseason, per Fowler.

said OL is taking advantage “of the opportunity bestowed upon him” at left guard with (concussion) and (ankle) out. (Jamison Hensley) Regarding Jackson as a passer, Roman said the quarterback has improved his mechanics over the summer and the result is tighter spirals: “Is the ball spinning tighter? I think it is. I think you see some real empirical evidence that the work is paying off.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers CB Joe Haden reiterated he would love to sign an extension to be able to finish his career in Pittsburgh.

“I obviously want to stay here,” Haden said via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Just the organization, the staff, ‘Coach T.’ I don’t have too much more on it, but I know where I want to be. … My tape speaks for myself. I feel like the best thing I can do while I’m out here in training camp is still covering these dudes, still feeling like I’m running and moving the same as I have been the last couple years.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is expected to sign a deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

is expected to sign a deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The biggest holdup is just the Steelers figuring out how to reconcile an old-school contract structure preference with getting Watt the type of massive payout he’s seeking in guarantees in the first three years of the deal.

said QB will start Friday’s preseason finale against the Panthers. (Ray Fittipaldo) Tomlin mentioned that Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will not play on Friday, which is a probable indicator he’s won the competition as the No. 2 quarterback. (Ray Fittipaldo)