AFC Notes: Bengals, Bills, Broncos

Bengals
- Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was fined twice for unsportsmanlike conduct in the Week 1 loss to the Steelers, with one fine for $13,261 and the second for $10,609. (Ian Rapoport)
Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said CB Dane Jackson is expected to practice despite injuring his knee during practice, adding: “He just bumped his leg during a competitive period.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Bills WR Stefon Diggs was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, although no flag was thrown. (Tom Pelissero)
- Pelissero adds Jackson was fined $4,972 for taunting.
- Bills WR Gabriel Davis turned his ankle on a non-contact play in practice. The team isn’t ruling him out yet and is hopeful but he is definitely questionable for Week 2 against the Titans. (Mike Garafolo)
Broncos
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy admitted his first two seasons have been a bit of a disappointment. He hasn’t been horrendous, but he certainly hasn’t played to the expectations he had coming in as a first-round pick. Although the Broncos lost in Week 1, Jeudy’s 67-yard touchdown pass is a sign that he might be putting things together.
“The first couple years I haven’t been playing to my expectations,” Jeudy said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “Not exactly how I wanted to. Just a lot of things that I had to deal with to overcome that. Now this year is the year to exceed expectations. I’m just excited for this year, excited to be with this coaching staff, excited to be playing of course with Russ and just excited to take advantage of the opportunities I’m going to have this year.”
It was Jeudy’s first touchdown since his rookie year after going scoreless throughout all of the 2021 season. And it was a promising indicator that all of the optimism about the impact of adding a quarterback like Russell Wilson could have for Jeudy and the rest of the Broncos’ receiving corps.
“It means a lot to me to build that confidence,” Jeudy said. “Because last year going the whole season without a touchdown really was frustrating. But now that we have a great coaching staff, great quarterback putting me in position to be successful and now it’s up to me to take advantage of those opportunities.”
- Broncos RB Javonte Williams was fined $11,194 for unnecessary roughness in the Week 1 loss to the Seahawks. (Klis)
- Broncos OLB Jonathan Cooper was fined $4,723 for taunting in the Week 1 loss to the Seahawks. (Tom Pelissero)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!