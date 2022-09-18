AFC Notes: Bengals, Bills, Broncos

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy admitted his first two seasons have been a bit of a disappointment. He hasn’t been horrendous, but he certainly hasn’t played to the expectations he had coming in as a first-round pick. Although the Broncos lost in Week 1, Jeudy’s 67-yard touchdown pass is a sign that he might be putting things together.

“The first couple years I haven’t been playing to my expectations,” Jeudy said via KUSA’s Mike Klis . “Not exactly how I wanted to. Just a lot of things that I had to deal with to overcome that. Now this year is the year to exceed expectations. I’m just excited for this year, excited to be with this coaching staff, excited to be playing of course with Russ and just excited to take advantage of the opportunities I’m going to have this year.”

It was Jeudy’s first touchdown since his rookie year after going scoreless throughout all of the 2021 season. And it was a promising indicator that all of the optimism about the impact of adding a quarterback like Russell Wilson could have for Jeudy and the rest of the Broncos’ receiving corps.

“It means a lot to me to build that confidence,” Jeudy said. “Because last year going the whole season without a touchdown really was frustrating. But now that we have a great coaching staff, great quarterback putting me in position to be successful and now it’s up to me to take advantage of those opportunities.”