AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals’ DE Trey Hendrickson broke the franchise’s all-time record for sacks in a single season on Sunday with 14. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Bengals' QB Joe Burrow also broke the franchise record for passing yards in a single game with 525 yards. (Kelsey Conway)

also broke the franchise record for passing yards in a single game with 525 yards. (Kelsey Conway) Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor said that the team opted to stay aggressive after having seen the Ravens attempt to claw their way back at the end of other games this season: “Our guys need to develop a killer instinct right now.” (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns QB Baker Mayfield had one of the worst games of his career in Saturday’s loss to the Packers, tossing four interceptions including on a potential game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. He didn’t practice all week after not clearing the COVID-19 protocols until Saturday but HC Kevin Stefanski says he never considered going to backup QB Case Keenum at any point, including during the game.

“We knew he would clear; unless something unforeseen happened, we knew he would clear. So we anticipated Baker being the quarterback the whole week,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock.

Mayfield wasn’t willing to blame the lack of practice this week on his poor performance.

“I don’t think it was anything preparation-wise, mentally,” Mayfield said via Cleveland.com. “It was just missed throws. Uncharacteristic and I hurt this team. That’s the most frustrating thing for me because I thought our defense played tremendous against a really, really good offense. But when you turn the ball over in your own territory, in the red zone and around midfield and give them extra opportunities, they’re going to take advantage of it. That’s just who they are.”

Steelers

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is also playing through a couple of cracked ribs that he picked up last week. However, he was not limited in practice this past week.

Watt leads the NFL in sacks despite also playing through a nagging groin injury.