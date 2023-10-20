AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Chiefs

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said nobody on the team or coaching staff has been performing up to standards and they need to continue improving after Week 6’s win over the Seahawks.

“Nobody coaching, playing has met our standard,” Callahan said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “And our standard’s high. And it should be because we’re capable of being really good. And thus far, we haven’t been. And there’s been a lot of reasons for that. Ultimately, nobody cares. Nobody cares. We have to be better than we’ve been and I think we will be, but sometimes there’s a time and a place to tell the truth. And that’s the truth at this point.”

Callahan said simply have not been “good enough” as an offense at 3-3.

“Not good enough,” Callahan said. “Happy to be 3-3, but disappointed with the end results…. We’ve missed some throws, we’ve dropped some balls, we’ve given up some sacks. Everyone’s had a moment in, in the barrel, if you will.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said they are preparing for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Indianapolis’ rushing attack in Week 7.

“We’re ready for that, if that’s what it is,” Stefanski said, via NFL.com. “I think they have multiple guys. They can put a bunch of guys in there, have a ton of respect for Jonathan Taylor, and we do anticipate that his workload increases as the games go on here. But they have multiple guys that can hurt you with the ball in their hand.”

Stefanski thinks all 11 players on their defense are operating on the same page, which is generating one of the league’s best defenses.

“To play any good defense, good offense, run defense, run offense, you have to have 11 guys on the same page doing their job,” Stefanski said. “And I think that’s what you see.”

Stefanski had high praise for Colts HC Shane Steichen and his offensive system.

“Good run scheme with what coach Steichen brought with him from Philly,” Stefanski said. “Really good run scheme. I think a good offensive line, physical. They have a good RPO package. Again, that’s stuff that coach Steichen’s done over his career, so it makes life hard on the defense. You really have to have a plan when you’re defending this type of attack.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Patrick Mahomes thinks their offense can improve on the “little stuff” in order to score more points and they aren’t executing at a high enough level.

“I said that after the game and even watching the film you see it even more,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s just the little stuff that we’re not executing at a high enough level. It’s not everybody, and it’s different people every single play including myself.”

Mahomes reiterated they must execute if they want to continue winning games.

“In this league, in order to have these sustained drives, and score touchdowns, get in the end zone and score against good defenses, you have to execute — everybody, coaches included, and I think that’s something that we have to continue to get better and better at. I think if we start executing at a high enough level, we have the talent, and we have the play calls so let’s just continue to get better and better.”