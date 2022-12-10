AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Deshaun Watson, Steelers

Bengals

Tom Pelissero reports that t he NFL fined Bengals Jessie Bates $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week, with Bates planning to appeal the fine. $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury last week, with Bates planning to appeal the fine.

Pelissero adds that the NFL fined Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase $15,914 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Chiefs.

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson believes he’ll have a better performance against the Bengals as he and HC Kevin Stefanski are getting on the same page together.

“Because I was able to get the feel of the game, speed of the game,” Watson said, via PFT. “How defenses adjust, how we’re going to be able to adjust at the same time. It’s my first time in live action with Kevin. He’s gotta feel how I feel, I gotta feel how he feels and we gotta be able to work on the same page and see the same things through the same lenses.”

Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin said DE Myles Garrett is most comfortable facing left tackles but they intend on moving him around to find the “best matchups.” (Scott Petrak)

Browns DL coach Chris Kiffin said DE Myles Garrett is most comfortable facing left tackles but they intend on moving him around to find the "best matchups." (Scott Petrak)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said LB Reggie Ragland is still acclimating to their system after being signed off of the Raiders' practice squad this week. (Chris Easterling)

Steelers

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith, who has recorded 10 sacks so far this season, said he’s been working on his pass-rushing technique with OLB T.J. Watt.

“I have really worked on it the past couple of years,” Highsmith said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I see things a lot better now than my rookie year, and I have grown a little bit — got bigger and stronger. I really have tried to grow mentally in the game as well. Learning from guys like T.J. and others around the league kind of has helped me. T.J. has helped me a lot in getting off the ball and with my moves.”

Highsmith said that recording 10 sacks was a goal for him going into this season and now would like to reach 16.

“(Ten sacks) was one of my goals, and I feel that was just a springboard to give me even more,” Highsmith said. “Sixteen would be nice, but at the end of the day we just have to stack these wins.”

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (rib) said dealing with injuries this season has been exhausting but is hopeful to not miss any more time: “It’s just been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games.” (Mike DeFabo)

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (rib) said dealing with injuries this season has been exhausting but is hopeful to not miss any more time: "It's just been one thing after another this year, but I don't want to miss any more games." (Mike DeFabo)

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers upgraded LB T.J. Watt and WR Diontae Johnson from the injury report and both players now plan to play this Sunday against the Ravens.