AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Bengals
- According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher is expected to remain in Cincinnati despite significant interest from the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator job.
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot reports that Browns QB coach Drew Petzing is a leading candidate and possible No.1 choice of Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon should he be hired as the head coach of the Cardinals.
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson‘s injury issues the past two seasons and the uncertainty around his contract status, the Ravens might have to actually make a significant investment in their backup quarterback spot.
- Right now that’s occupied by QB Tyler Huntley, but Zrebiec points out Huntley is set to be a restricted free agent and Baltimore is 2-6 in Huntley’s starts over the past two years.
- Though it would cost $6-$8 million and the team is already going to be hard up against the cap, Zrebiec says Baltimore should have several options to consider in free agency to upgrade the backup quarterback spot, with Rams QB Baker Mayfield someone to monitor. Mayfield might have a starting opportunity elsewhere but Zrebiec points out there are some big fans of Mayfield in the organization, including TE Mark Andrews and owner Steve Bisciotti.
- As for Jackson, Zrebiec notes it’s not inconceivable the Ravens use the non-exclusive tag on Jackson and allow other teams to negotiate with him. He explains that would help Jackson see what the market for him is and reserve the right for the Ravens to match any offer sheet he receives.
- The risk is that a new contract is too large or structured in a way that the Ravens can’t match it, per Zrebiec. They would get two first-round picks back but that’s a lower return than they’d probably get if they shopped Jackson on the exclusive tag.
- Zrebiec mentions he’s doubtful the Ravens tender any of their other restricted free agents with the exception of Huntley, and he might only get the $2.6 million original-round tender instead of the $4.3 million second-round tender.
- However, they could still look to bring key reserves or special teamers like C Trystan Colon, S Geno Stone, or LS Nick Moore back on cheaper deals or short extensions.
- Zrebiec highlights cornerback and receiver as major needs for the Ravens to find a way to address this offseason, as well as interior defensive line.
- Zrebiec expects the Ravens to try and find ways to create more cap space without cutting players and creating more holes that need to be filled. One way to do that would be extensions for players like RB Gus Edwards, WR Devin Duvernay, G Kevin Zeitler, and DL Calais Campbell.
