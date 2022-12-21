AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) is doing well with his recovery and they will observe him this week in practice to determine his availability: “We’re trending towards being optimistic. We’ll see how he does this week.” (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- Browns DC Joe Woods thinks DE Myles Garrett will be recovered from his illness in time for Saturday’s game. (Scott Petrak)
- Woods said he really appreciates Garrett’s vocal support of him: “It means a lot. He’s definitely the leader of our defense. I really had no idea that happened. It makes me feel confident in what we’re doing.” (Scott Petrak)
- Woods expects S John Johnson III (thigh bruise) to play in Week 16. (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffered a broken bone in his foot in Tuesday’s practice and will require two months to recover. In the end, Duvernay is expected to make a full recovery ahead of 2023.
- The Ravens brought in three receivers for workouts on Tuesday including Tarik Black, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Mike Thomas. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of that group, Thomas signed to the practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!