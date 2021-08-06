AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals RB Joe Mixon was forced to miss the final 10 games of the 2020 season with a foot injury. Mixon told reporters on Friday that he feels great and is “ready to roll.”

“Y’all see me running every day, cutting,” Mixon said, via ESPN.com. “I feel great, man. I’m just ready to roll.”

Mixon explained that it was difficult to not be out there with the team for much of last year, but he’s focused on looking forward from here.

“Last year is in the past, man,” Mixon said. “We got a lot of great things to look forward to this year. Like I said, I’m just ready for Week 1.”

Browns

Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com expects TE Austin Hooper to retain his starting role, despite being outplayed by TE David Njoku near the end of the season.

left practice with a hamstring injury on Wednesday. (Petrak) Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns brought in undrafted S Thomas Leggett for a workout on Thursday.

for a workout on Thursday. Wilson also reports that Cleveland worked out QB Ryan Willis.

Ravens

Ravens CB Tavon Young has been limited to appearing in just two games over the past two seasons due to an ACL tear and a neck injury.

Young says he doesn’t feel behind and is “going full speed” this summer.

“When I’m out there playing in the field, I don’t worry about nothing that’s going on down there,” Young said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I’m just playing ball, going full speed.”