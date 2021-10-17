AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic believes CB Tre Flowers adds versatility to the secondary.

“We liked him as a safety when he was coming out,” said Radicevic, via Bengals.com. “He can probably play multiple roles on defense. He’s a tall, long corner that has played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games in Seattle. Given the situation we’re in with Trae getting hurt, we obviously think it’s a move that helps us.”

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. writes that Bengals C Trey Hopkins is probably playing at around only 85 percent as he continues to recover from last year’s torn ACL but that’s still better than the other options at center on the roster.

Dehner thinks it's now a no-brainer that the Bengals cut CB Trae Waynes to save $11 million in cap space in 2022, as he hasn't been able to stay healthy since signing with Cincinnati.

He adds it's highly unlikely the Bengals trade WR Auden Tate before the deadline even if they receive inquiries, as that's not the team's style to make midseason trades.

Bengals' HC Zac Taylor did not give an update on rookie OL Jackson Carman, who did not play due to an illness. (Ben Baby)

Bengals' QB Joe Burrow praised rookie RB Chris Evans: "I want to mention Chris Evans. He's getting better and better every single week." (Baby)

Browns

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out P J.K. Scott .

. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports CB Greedy Williams was fined $9,508 for taunting last week.

was fined $9,508 for taunting last week. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes that unless the Browns can find another team with a high-priced player to swap and clear space, it’s unlikely they trade WR Odell Beckham .

. Although he played in Week 6, Browns RB Kareem Hunt is dealing with wrist and knee injuries which are causing him to feel discomfort when running and cutting at full speed: “At this point, I don’t think I’m going to feel 100% for the rest of the season. Or, hopefully our bye week.” (Kimberley Martin)

is dealing with wrist and knee injuries which are causing him to feel discomfort when running and cutting at full speed: “At this point, I don’t think I’m going to feel 100% for the rest of the season. Or, hopefully our bye week.” (Kimberley Martin) Browns WR Jarvis Landry practiced with the team after being designated to return from injured reserve. (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh says that he needs to see more from his middle linebackers going forward.

“I see a lot of things,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “Do you want a grade? Do you want me to go through each play? What can I say? I think they can certainly play better, there’s no doubt about that. I think that’s what you’re asking me in a nice way, and I appreciate that. But we need more, there’s no doubt about that.”

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh on running backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell having a strong game as a group on Sunday: “To see them do what they did today and what they’re going to do for the rest of the season is a pretty cool story. I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.” (Jamison Hensley)