AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

after the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns: “People are going to paint a picture of overreaction when you lose two games in a row. We are not.” (Paul Dehner Jr.) Bengals’ DE Sam Hubbard on the approaching bye week after suffering back-to-back losses: “Things got out of hand. We’ve got to look at ourselves and see what team we really are.” (Dehner Jr.)

on the approaching bye week after suffering back-to-back losses: “Things got out of hand. We’ve got to look at ourselves and see what team we really are.” (Dehner Jr.) Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow took responsibility postgame and also referred to the Browns’ pass rushers as “freakazoids”: “I didn’t play very well. If I play better we have a chance to win. Left it too far inside for Denzel Ward.” (Geoff Hobson)

Browns

Browns' DE Myles Garrett said that the team having leaders and great players kept them from being distracted this week by the Beckham drama. (Ulrich)

The NFL fined Browns S Ronnie Harrison Jr. $10,300 for unnecessary roughness last week. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens DC Don Martindale notes that LB Patrick Queen has come a long way when it comes to practicing, which he says will help him on Sundays as well.

“The first thing that jumps out when you ask that question is he’s practicing better,” Martindale said, via RavensWire.com. “He’s had some really good [practices]. Like, I’m excited for this game for him. And we move him around. He’s not going to be locked-in just at WILL and everything else. There are things that we do in our defense where we move guys around. But he’s really come a long way just practicing football, and in the game, you’re starting to see some of the success. I’m really looking forward to seeing him play Sunday.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Titans RB Adrian Peterson turned down an opportunity in early September to appear on Dancing With The Stars that would have paid $150,000 for rehearsals and up to $335,000 on the show. Peterson thought at the time he had a good chance to end up with the Ravens given their injury issues at the position.