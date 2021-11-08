AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the team is not worried despite losing two straight.

“We’ve still got everything in front of us,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve lost two in a row — so what? We’ve got eight games and still a chance to win the division and make the playoffs. So, that’s our focus moving forward.

“We still have a really good team. We’re 5-4. We’re excited about where we’re at going forward. We’re going to come back to work ready to go. We’ve got a tough, resilient team, and we’re going to come back to work, get better each day, and focus on the next one.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said OL Hakeem Adeniji will start again at right guard. (Jay Morrison)

said OL will start again at right guard. (Jay Morrison) Taylor added he doesn’t think CB Trae Waynes will be ready for the team’s next game in Week 11 following its bye this week. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett stepped aside and allowed QB Baker Mayfield to deliver the final message to the team before they faced off against the Bengals: “I felt like just because he was a part of what was going on earlier in the week, it was kind of important for him to address the team and show that this is not bothering him, it’s not on his mind.” (Cleveland.com)

stepped aside and allowed QB to deliver the final message to the team before they faced off against the Bengals: “I felt like just because he was a part of what was going on earlier in the week, it was kind of important for him to address the team and show that this is not bothering him, it’s not on his mind.” (Cleveland.com) Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said CB Greedy Williams is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Coming from behind has turned into the theme of the Ravens’ 2021 season. They were behind the eight-ball before even playing a game due to a rash of season-ending injuries to key players like RB J.K. Dobbins and CB Marcus Peters. But QB Lamar Jackson has taken his game to another level beyond even what the 2019 MVP has shown in the past, leading the Ravens to three victories this year when they’ve been down by double-digits, including in Week 9 against the Vikings.

“I got guys who’ve been with me since 2019, and we really kind of talked about it as soon as we had key guys go down at the beginning of the season,” Jackson said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Coach [John Harbaugh] talked to us, ‘We’re gonna see what our season is about, We’re gonna face adversity,’ stuff like that. We went down to Las Vegas, played a tough game with those guys, took that ‘L’ and we tried to rebuild before the Chiefs. We talked about it, like, ‘Man, you know, we gotta learn how to keep fighting.’

“We were down. We had to make something happen. And that’s just been the season. Our guys, we have faith in each other, it’s just staying as one, keeping our heads down, focused on one play at a time. When mistakes happen, we just let it go and focus on the next play, and that’s just pretty much how our team sums it up each and every week.”