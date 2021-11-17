AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned that improving in short-yardage and goal-line situations is an “emphasis for us” going forward.

“That’s an emphasis for us for sure. I don’t think it’s been stellar. It hasn’t been poor. Our best rushing performances have come when we’ve had the lead in the second half and we’ve been able to ride the running game through to victory,” Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “We haven’t had the lead late like we’ve wanted to, so we’ve thrown the ball more. That’s what people tend to remember and that’s sometimes what you feel going into the bye week. We know we have the ability to be a good running team. We have a great back, a great whole stable of backs, our line has shown they can do a great job up front when we need them to. We need to get back to playing with the lead so we can lean on that running game a little more.”

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah said they must be able to play “power football” to convert short-yardage situations.

“I think it’s a different mindset, right? It’s power football,” Uzomah said. “We’ve got to be able to move the ball and say, ‘Screw it’ for two yards and put our bodies on the line and again, that’s something we’ve been talking about. We’re looking forward to righting that ship.”

Taylor confirmed Bengals CB Eli Apple will continue starting and believes he’s “the best option” at his spot. (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (knee) said he’s approaching this week “one day at a time” after suffering a contusion but plans on playing in Week 11. (Nate Ulrich)

Mayfield said he feels the "most beat-up" he's been in his career at this point: "This is probably the most beat-up I've ever been in my career." (Mary Kay Cabot)

As for the season from an emotional standpoint, Mayfield responded that “it’s been tough” but declined to elaborate: “But I don’t think anyone gives a damn, so it’s not worth getting into.” (Cabot)

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with a knee injury: “He’s battling. I don’t think he feels great.” (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski added RB Kareem Hunt (calf) is "getting close" to returning but will not be available for Week 11. (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was sent home from Wednesday’s practice due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. (Jamison Hensley)

was sent home from Wednesday’s practice due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. (Jamison Hensley) Ravens RB Latavius Murray (ankle) returned to Wednesday’s practice after missing the last three weeks. (Jamison Hensley)

(ankle) returned to Wednesday’s practice after missing the last three weeks. (Jamison Hensley) The Ravens worked out DT Isaiah Mack on Tuesday. Baltimore signed him to the practice squad on Wednesday. (Aaron Wilson)