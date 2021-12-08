AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Bengals LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) is expected to miss an extended period of time.
- Although Fowler mentions that Wilson is hopeful that he’ll only miss 1-2 weeks, the linebacker will likely be out for a longer duration.
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the injury to his pinkie finger is improving and hasn’t thrown a ball since Sunday’s game, but intends on practicing “a little bit” on Wednesday. (Kelsey Conway)
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said C Trey Hopkins (knee) and RT Riley Reiff (ankle) are expected to return to practice this week. (Ben Baby)
- Taylor added that CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) could be available for Week 14 if their medical staff feels he’s ready to play. (Ben Baby)
- As for RB Joe Mixon‘s neck injury, Taylor said the running back has “no issue” and did not practice on Wednesday due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- Browns TE Austin Hooper said “everybody” around the organization has faith in QB Baker Mayfield and thinks their recent bye week will be a “key factor” in the quarterback’s recovery. (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns S Grant Delpit feels the healthiest he’s been in two years after missing his rookie season in 2020 due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (knee), WR Jarvis Landry (knee), and OT Anthony Schwartz (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. (Tony Grossi)
- The Browns brought in four tight ends for workouts on Tuesday including Nick Guggemos, Matt Seybert, Hunter Thedford, and Ross Travis. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh said it is “on the table” for them to deploy a more up-tempo and no-huddle offense. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Regarding finding solutions for dealing with pressure on Lamar Jackson, Harbaugh said they will look at things “schematically” to deal with pass rushes: “There are going to be things that you got to work on that you got to work through and get past schematically, personnel-wise, execution-wise, idea-wise.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Harbaugh believes the added pressure from defenses is the “nature of a long season” with teams scheming against them: “That’s the nature of a long season that you’re going to have turns in the road that you got to work through. It’s not the end of the world. We’ve made plays against, whatever you’re talking about, blitz or whatever it is.” (Hensley)
