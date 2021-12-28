AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow believes these December games are crucial for a team that doesn’t have a lot of playoff experience. “The last three weeks for us have been playoff games,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “The next two are playoff games for us as well. If we don’t win one of these next two, we’re not going to be in. I think we’ve had a lot of high-pressure moments this year.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he believes QB Baker Mayfield will finish the season strong.

“Baker told you guys, I’m sure the other night, he didn’t play up to his standard. And we expect him to play at a high level,” Stefanski said, via NFL.com. “I think confidence-wise, with the quarterback position, you get too much credit, you get too much blame. And that’s just how it is. And he’ll bounce back and I think he’ll be better for it.”

Ravens

Up until now, the Ravens have done a masterful job of overcoming a huge wave of injuries. But those haven’t slowed down as the season has progressed and now the virus is exacerbating the team’s depth issues. Baltimore entered a pivotal game against the division rival Bengals down two quarterbacks and starting journeyman Josh Johnson. But the bigger issue ended up being in the secondary, where the Ravens had to rely on what at this point would have been seventh and eighth-guys back in camp.

“It’s just challenging circumstances all the way around,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “I thought our guys fought hard and did the best they could under the circumstances, and that’s what you ask for. That’s all you can ask for. Outcomes are meaningful, they matter, but it’s not a one-game season. It’s not a one-game career. So we’ll keep fighting. We’ve got two more games left here in the regular season to see if we can do something meaningful this year. We’ll get a bunch of guys healthy and see what we can do.”

Harbaugh said the team will “hopefully” have QB Tyler Huntley and QB Lamar Jackson back for Sunday’s game against the Rams: “Those guys will all be working this week to get ready for this game.” (Jamison Hensley)