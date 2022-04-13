AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Bengals WR Tee Higgins had surgery on his labrum last month but is expected to be recovered well before training camp.
- The Bengals are scheduled to host Houston DE David Anenih for a top 30 visit. (Kelsey Conway)
Browns
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield on the disconnect between himself and the franchise: “I feel disrespected — 100 percent. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.” (Kimberley A. Martin)
- Mayfield recounted his experience with the Browns and says he has no regrets: “I had great times my rookie year. 2019 sucked. 2020 was great, made the playoffs. 2021 was miserable. I’m just looking for stabilization right now and I know what I need to do for me to be the best version of myself and be able to lead an organization. I have no clue where I’m going, but I’m not nervous cause I’ve gone through a lot of shit in the past few years. I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that I got caught up in all the negativity and stuff during the year last year.” (Jake Trotter)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec expects the Ravens to be patient in potentially adding an edge rusher even though it’s a major need, as there are about a dozen veteran options still on the market who could help.
- The Ravens are really tight against the cap but Zrebiec points out there are still a plethora of options to add $20 million or so in space if necessary.
- The list includes restructures for CB Marlon Humphrey and G Kevin Zeitler, a June 1 release for DL Derek Wolfe, cutting or trading G Ben Powers and WR Miles Boykin, reworking P Sam Koch‘s deal and extending CB Marcus Peters.
- Zrebiec mentions if the Ravens trade back, Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum is someone to keep an eye on for them. He would be surprised if they drafted him at No. 14, though.
- Zrebiec notes there are a number of people in the building who think Humphrey’s best position is slot corner, so the Ravens’ need is stronger at outside corner.
- Per Aaron Wilson, Texas A&M S Leon O’Neal has met virtually with the Ravens.
- Baylor RB Trestan Ebner had a private workout with the Ravens. (Tony Pauline)
- Stanford DL Thomas Booker has had a top 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)
