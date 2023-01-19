AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals

Regarding the Bengals’ upcoming Divisional Round game at Buffalo, QB Joe Burrow said that he enjoys playing on the road in opposing stadiums.

“I always enjoy going on the road,” Burrow said, via NFL.com. “It’s just you and your guys. Feels like it’s you against the world and that’s where we like to be.”

Burrow said they’ve spent time practicing in the snow and thinks that will prepare them for conditions in Buffalo.

“We’ve had some practices in the snow and that’s where you get your reps,” Burrow said. “It really shouldn’t be an issue. Doesn’t really change much, like the rain does.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor doesn’t consider themselves to be underdogs walking into Sunday’s game.

“We know that we’re defending AFC champions,” Taylor said. “There’s an edge to this team, we’re not an underdog to anybody. That’s just been the feeling all season, we don’t care what anybody else says about us. We know we belong on the field with every team in this league.”

Browns

Browns recently hired DC Jim Schwartz said that he isn’t going to make an overly complicated system for their defense in 2023.

“Scheme-wise, there’s probably not a whole lot that we’ll do here that a high school coach probably couldn’t draw up just as good,” Schwartz said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Schwartz mentioned that increased accountability will be a big factor in his coaching style.

“The secret sauce is getting guys playing together and that accountability that goes into it,” Schwartz said. “I would say this, if I’m doing a good job, we’ll hold our best players the most accountable. And if you start from that position, then everything else is gravy.”

Schwartz reiterated that keeping players accountable will be important in building a successful defense and intends on coaching undrafted free agents with the same approach as how he addressed premier players.

“If you don’t hold your best players most accountable, then you can have some bad vibes and different things can go on because they know, hey, you’re coaching that guy because he’s an undrafted,” Schwartz said. “You said that to him because he’s an undrafted free agent as opposed to a high first-round draft pick or a high-priced free agent or a veteran player. If I’m doing a good job here, we’ll coach undrafted free agents the same way we do the veteran player that’s been to multiple Pro Bowls.

Browns DB coach Jeff Howard is interviewing for the Chargers’ vacant linebacker coach job this week. (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

Now that the offseason has begun, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said they are “excited” to ramp up contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson : “We’re excited to start up negotiations again with Lamar Jackson .” (Tom Pelissero)

said they are “excited” to ramp up contract negotiations with : “We’re excited to start up negotiations again with .” (Tom Pelissero) Descosta mentioned that he met with Jackson on Thursday and they maintain a good relationship: “Lamar and I have great relationship.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

As for his confidence level in getting a deal done, DeCosta responded that Jackson must be willing to negotiate: “It certainly takes two to tango. But I think Lamar and I have a great relationship.” (Tom Pelissero)

DeCosta refused to discuss whether they would entertain trade offers for Jackson and is focused on getting a long-term extension done: “That’s something we’re not going to talk about. Our singular focus is getting a long-term deal.” (Jamison Hensley)

DeCosta said the front office and Jackson will feel relieved to get a deal done after being a “burden” on both parties: “I told Lamar, this thing has been a burden for both of us, but when it’s over, we’re going to feel like a million bucks.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

When asked if Jackson will be the Week 1 starter for 2023, DeCosta responded that he undoubtedly will be: “I don’t see any reason why he won’t be.” (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Jackson “is our quarterback” and has faith that a deal will get done: “Lamar Jackson is our quarterback. I love Lamar. Eric [DeCosta] loves Lamar. I’m going to have faith that it’s going to get done. It’s going to get done.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

said Jackson “is our quarterback” and has faith that a deal will get done: “Lamar Jackson is our quarterback. I love Lamar. Eric [DeCosta] loves Lamar. I’m going to have faith that it’s going to get done. It’s going to get done.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh indicated that Jackson will be “involved” in their search for an offensive coordinator. (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh said that there can’t be assumptions on whether Jackson will be absent from offseason workouts and training camp if they use the franchise tag on him: “He’s not beating to everyone’s drum.” (Jamison Hensley)